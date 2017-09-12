9 dead after shooting at Dallas Cowboys party in TX; Mom blames daughter’s ex

Advertisement



PLANO, TX (WFAA) — Nine people are dead, including the gunman, after he opened fire on a football watching party at a Plano home Sunday night.

The unidentified suspect was shot and killed by an officer who arrived at the home on West Spring Creek Parkway just after 8 p.m.

Monday afternoon Plano PD Chief Gregory Rushin held a press conference to notify media that an eighth victim had died at the hospital. The toll now stands at nine, including the gunman.

Rushin says an officer found bodies in the yard and heard shots coming from inside the house.

The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation, especially since it involved an officer, who Plano PD Chief Gregory Rushin says went into the house by himself and stopped the shooter before waiting for backup.

“[He] made entry inside the house, confronted the suspect, ultimately shooting and killing him,” Plano PD Officer David Tilley said.

It is unclear whether the gunman returned fire. Rushin tells us multiple guns were recovered from the home.

Monday, flowers marked the spot of the most unthinkable event to happen in the most unlikeliest of places — Plano.

“We’ve never had a shooting of this magnitude. We’ve never seen this many victims before,” Chief Rushin said.

Behind the police tape outside the home are still cars that line up against the road marking the spot of the shooting. These are the cars of the victims who did not make it home.

Lane told WFAA that her daughter, 27-year-old Meredith Hight, owned the home and had recently filed for divorce from her husband. She says he showed up at her daughter’s home and opened fire.

“As time passed we assumed the worst,” said Meredith’s mother Debbie Lane.

Debbie Lane says her daughter Meredith Hight, a Georgia native, hosted an Atlanta Falcons watch party, and the group was about to watch the Cowboys game.

“She was a cook, and a quite fine one, and she loved hosting friends and families,” Lane said. “This was her first opportunity to do it after the divorce and he didn’t take it well.”

Police say they are waiting for next of kin for all victims to be notified before names are released. Police have not released the identity of the gunman at this time either.

“I really wish we knew who the other victims were,” Lane said. “They were all close, dear friends. We don’t know.”

Rushin noted that police are conducting a thorough investigation and will be interviewing as many people as possible, saying that a mass shooting like this isn’t something law enforcement in Plano is used to.

Until paramedics had arrived, officers had attempted CPR on the victims. Only one person survived the shooting and is currently at an area hospital.

An eyewitness told WFAA she heard anywhere from 30 to 40 shots just after 8 p.m. She also heard a woman and man fighting before the shooting.

