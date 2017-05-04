8th annual Child Safety Day coming up in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (NEWS RELEASE) — The City of Princeton Fire Department will be holding the 8th Annual “Child Safety Education Day” to remind kids and their parents that it is “Cool to be Safety Smart.”

• What: In an effort to promote child safety, the Princeton Fire Department, in association with Princeton Community Hospital; Recycle WV; and Lollipop Music, is celebrating National Bike Month. There will be a Bicycle Obstacle Course, a Child Safety Seat check by the WV Governor’s Highway Safety Program and a bicycle helmet giveaway for children in need of one.

• When: 10am – 2pm, Saturday, May 20, 2017

• Where: Princeton Municipal Building, 100 Courthouse Road, Princeton, WV

• Who: Sponsored by the Princeton Fire Department; Princeton Community Hospital; Recycle WV; Lollipop Music; the WV Governor’s Highway Safety Program; Princeton Rescue Squad; and the Princeton-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce. Other sponsors pending. There will be a bicycle obstacle course, a Child Safety Seat Check and a Bicycle helmet give-away for those children who are in need of a helmet. Please bring your bicycles and join the Princeton Fire Department in their efforts toward keeping all our children safe.

