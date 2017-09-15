80-year-old busted for prostitution

Advertisement



Charleston police said they arrested an 80-year-old man in their continued efforts to address prostitution in the city.

Floyd Mitchell of St. Albans was arrested Thursday night on a solicitation charge, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.

Police said detectives in the special enforcement unit also used their known police presence as a deterrent in Thursday night’s efforts as they made contact with multiple individuals in the area with prior prostitution arrests.

Previously, city police said they would be conducting stings to target “johns” – those picking up prostitutes – by monitoring decoy prostitutes. Police said the approach is designed to deter those who want to engage in prostitution by placing the likelihood of arrest in their minds.

On Sept. 6, police arrested nine men in a prostitution sting they said was targeted for those attempting to pick up prostitutes.

Related

Comments

comments