$8.4M in federal funds for West Virginia projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The U.S. Commerce Department says $30 million in economic development funding aimed at coal communities includes $8.4 million for eight projects in West Virginia

They include $2.5 million to the Randolph County Development Authority in Elkins to support expanding a publicly-owned manufacturing facility for use in distribution.

Another is $1.48 million to the Flatwoods Canoe Run Public Service District in Sutton to improve water infrastructure for the Weyerhaeuser manufacturing facility and other business needs.

The Mingo County Redevelopment Authority in Williamson will get $1.3 million to provide water service to the new Twisted Gun Gap development and the Hatfield-McCoy trail system.

Others include $767,442 to Pierpont Community and Technical College, Fairmont; $750,000 to the Center for Applied Research and Technology, Bluefield; and $400,000 to TechConnectWV, South Charleston.

