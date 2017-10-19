5th Annual Mercer Monster Mash hits Downtown Princeton Halloween night

Advertisement



PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Volunteers and businesses are busy preparing for the 5th Annual Mercer Monster Mash, a Halloween extravaganza in downtown Princeton which has helped bring Mercer Street “back from the grave.”

Past events have drawn thousands of people to enjoy a range of family friendly activities. This year, the street will be clossed from Bee St. to 7th St. for the annual Trick or Treat on Mercer Street from 6-8pm. The Hatter’s Bookshop will present “Photo Opps & Tootsie Pops,” with a special set for guests to take pictures in, and Crit Hits Comics & Games will hand out hundreds of free comic books. Other activities include Life Size Candyland at Princeton Public Library, a costume contest for all ages hosted by Star-95 including cash prizes for Kids and Adults, ReScare Nightmare- a haunted house and food drive hosted by Rescare.

In addition, Holler Contemporary Appalachian Art Gallery has a special Halloween themed art exhibit called Tombtown by Jaded Arts on display, and The RiffRaff Arts Collective will feature “Enchanter’s Lair,” a themed social in their space. Finally, there will be a special showing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show at midnight in The Renaissance Theater sponsored by Princeton Public Library.

All events are free and open to the public, except ReScare Nightmare; the charge for that event is $2 or 2 cans of food to be donated to local charities. Adults as well as children are encouraged to come in costume.

The event, which continues the tradition started by volunteers of the group JumpStart in 2013, celebrates the blossoming community of downtown Princeton; guests are encouraged to enjoy the new murals, community garden, new businesses and ever-changing scenery on Mercer Street.

Family-friendly businesses are welcome to set up a booth and hand out candy. Those interested should call 304-320-8833.

Schedule of Events:

Tuesday, October 31:

6pm-8pm- Trick or Treat on Mercer Street (Downtown merchants will keep late hours to pass out treats and feature special activities and the street will be closed from Bee to 7th.)

6-8pm- Life Size Candyland at Princeton Public Library

8pm- Costume Contest Hosted by Doc Atwell of Star 95 on Town Square Stage

6-10pm- ReScare Nightmare (Haunted House at Rescare- 712 Mercer Street)

6-10pm – Tombtown Exhibit at Holler Contemporary Appalachian Art Gallery

6-10pm- Enchanter’s Lair at The RiffRaff Arts Collective

midnight- Rocky Horror Picture Show in The Renaissance Theater

This event is presented by Princeton Renaissance Project in cooperation with Princeton Public Library and Star-95. Special thanks to the businesses and volunteers for their participation. For more information, visit “5th annual Mercer Monster Mash” on Facebook.

Related

Comments

comments