5K for Chase Gore coming up on the 27th

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (NEWS RELEASE) — Chase Gore is known to numerous people in the Fayetteville community. As a member of the FHS Class of 2010, Chase was able to touch the hearts of many throughout his education and extracurricular activities. Just by simply seeing the smile on his face or hearing him laugh, it isn’t hard for Chase to brighten someone’s day.

Recently, Chase received numerous tests from doctors and was diagnosed with lymphoma. As an effort to relieve his family of some of the medical and travel expenses, we have partnered with the GFWC Fayetteville Woman’s Club to host this event. 100% of the proceeds from this 5K will go to the Gore family.

For more information on donations and/or volunteering your time for this event, please contact either Laken Bone, Amy Alton, Chelsea Gometz, or Emily Sundstrom. Any questions/concerns may also be sent to raceforchase5k@gmail.com.

Click here to go to the group’s Facebook page.

Related

Comments

comments