5 former presidents to attend storm recovery concert

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 04, 2017, 21:37 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – All five living former U.S. presidents will attend a hurricane relief concert at Texas A&M University later this month.

That’s according to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation, which issued a statement Wednesday saying “all ticket sales and other proceeds” from the October 21 event will go to storm recoveries in Texas, Florida and the Caribbean. Hurricanes Harvey and Irma walloped the U.S. states and Hurricane Maria knocked out all power to Puerto Rico and damaged other islands.

The statement said Bush would be joined by his son, former President George W. Bush, and former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter. The event, titled “Deep from the Heart: The One America Appeal,” is part of an effort launched by the former presidents last month.

