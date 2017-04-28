West Virginia Craft Beer Festival to serve up brews, music, food at state fairgrounds

Craft beer from more than a dozen breweries across the state will be served up to quench your thirst this weekend in Greenbrier County while you listen to live music.

The first ever West Virginia Craft Brew Festival is scheduled 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the state fairgrounds in Fairlea, according to the organizers’ website.

In addition to craft beer and music, the event will feature a food truck rodeo and special workshops on beer and food pairings, home brew and the importance of agriculture in the brewing process.

Musical performers at the event include Larry Keel, Tyler Childers, The Jon Stickley Trio, The Holy Ghost, Tent Revival and Black King Coal.

Sponsored by the State Fair of West Virginia and the Lewisburg Rotary, the goal of this event is to raise funds for the State Fair of West Virginia and Lewisburg Rotary foundations to support scholarships in the area and across the state. All proceeds, minus expenses, will be split between the foundations.

Admission is $35 at the gate and includes entrance to the festival beginning at 2 p.m., eight beer tastings (4 ounces each), all day music and a commemorative West Virginia Brew Festival mug.

For more information about the festival, click here.

Related

Comments

comments