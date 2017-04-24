Coal dust meeting brings miners’ opinions to committee

CHARLESTON, WV (BY: JIM ROSS, THE STATE JOURNAL) — People who work underground in coal mines are grateful for devices that monitor the amount of dust in the air. They prefer it when other people wear them, though, because they’re heavy and they get in the way of a miner’s work.

The device known as the continuous personal dust monitor, or CPDM, dominated a meeting in Charleston on April 13 of the Committee on the Study of the Control of Respirable Coal Mine Dust Exposure in Underground Mines. The committee was formed by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine at the request of Congress.

The committee is composed mainly of engineering professors. Among them is Michael McCawley, interim chair of the Department of Occupational and Environmental Health Sciences at the West Virginia University School of Public Health.

