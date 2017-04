CLARKSBURG (THE STATE JOURNAL) — Athletic coaches, university administrators and doctors were among the highest-paid employees of the state in 2016.

The state’s top-earning employees all worked at universities, state-run hospitals and governmental agencies.

According to the State Employee Total Compensation Report complied by the state Auditor’s Office, West Virginia University head basketball coach Bob Huggins was the state’s highest-paid employee, with a salary of $3,526,988.36.

