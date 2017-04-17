Man accused of hitting 6-year-old boy because child ate last breadstick

WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
MASON COUNTY, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — Mason County deputies said a man faces charges after a 6-year-old boy said he smacked him in the face because the child ate the last breadstick at his house.

Benjamin Lucas Boster, 36, of Southside was charged Saturday with child abuse resulting in injury and child abuse creating risk of injury, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mason County Magistrate Court.

After the boy was asked what happened, he said his mother’s boyfriend, Boster, smacked him in the face and slammed his head against the wall. The complaint said the boy believed he was hit because he ate the last breadstick. The boy also said Boster hit him previously with a backscratcher, made him eat off the floor and locked him outside of the house after dark for long periods of time.

Boster was placed under arrest by deputies after the boy’s statement and visible injuries, the complaint said. He was booked into Western Regional Jail at 2 p.m. Saturday. Bond information was not listed on the West Virginia Regional Jail’s website.

