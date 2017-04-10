WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Cancer advocates urge Governor to sign public tanning bill

Scott PickeyBy Apr 10, 2017, 15:23 pm

CHARLESTON, WV (WV METRONEWS) — The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network is encouraging Governor Jim Justice to sign a bill that would prohibit anyone under the age of 18 to use indoor tanning devices in West Virginia.

“This is something that would prevent cancer for kids in West Virginia, so we’re very hopeful that he would sign this,” said Juliana Frederick-Curry, West Virginia’s government relations director for ACS CAN.

The bill, HB 2520, was approved by both the state Senate and state House of Delegates last week. It was then sent to the governor.

