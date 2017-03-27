The 38th annual “Original” Toughman contest is being held this weekend at the King Coal/ Beckley Auto Mall Arena, at the Beckley Convention Center.

On Saturday, April 1st at 7:30 pm, three professional fights will be presented featuring Dell Long versus George Oiler, Shawn Laughery versus Mike Wilmer and Tyler Robinson versus Tyler White.

Tickets are on sale at Little General stores in Beckley, Beaver, Oak Hill, Glen Daniel and Fayetteville as well as at the door the night of the event. Prices are: $20 for general admission, $25 for reserved seats and $30 for VIP ringside.

