Inmate dead after fight at Mt. Olive

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – An official says a West Virginia inmate has died after being assaulted by another inmate.

West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety spokesman Lawrence Messina told media in a statement that a fight occurred between the Mount Olive Correctional Complex inmates on Wednesday evening and led to the death of 30-year-old Earl Parsons.

Messina said Parson, who was from Cabell County, was serving time for convictions on sex and property crimes.

No additional details were immediately available.

