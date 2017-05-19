The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the 35th Anniversary of Symphony Sunday on June 4th– featuring some of the community’s most beloved music, food, games and artisans during a free outdoor festival.

This family friendly event includes a full day of entertainment beginning at 1 p.m.

Performances by West Virginia musicians and dancers, a Japanese cultural presentation, Celtic jam session, a drum circle and a symphonic concert by the state’s premier orchestra at the University of Charleston will all take place throughout the day. The festival caps off with a grand finale performance and fireworks display over the West Virginia State Capitol. Symphony Sunday is presented by the West Virginia Symphony League.

