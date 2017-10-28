    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    3 People Shot In Summers County, Including An Off-Duty Police Officer

    Tyler Barker Oct 28, 2017, 09:50 am

    ALDERSON- An off duty police officer and two others were shot in Summers County

    At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, October 27, 2017, off-duty Alderson Police Officer Mccaden Brackenrich was shot and wounded in Summers County. Two other persons were wounded. Mr. Brackenrich has been airlifted to CAMC and no other details are available at this time.

    This situation is being investigated by Senior Trooper Booth of the Summers County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

    The Town of Alderson released the following statement: “The thoughts and prayers of all the staff and citizens of the Town of Alderson go out to Mr. Brackenrich and his family.”

    Stay with WOAY on air and online for further updates.

    Tyler Barker

