Oak Hill Police Increase Safety With New Competition

OAK HILL– If you are walking the Oak Hill Rail Trail this month, you will likely see some police officers.

The Oak Hill Police Department has started a new program for the month of October. Officers are participating in a competition to see who can put in the most hours walking the trail. The purpose is to increase exercise and fitness in the department, while also providing more safety to others on the trail. Chief of Police Mike Whisman says this is more than just a fun competition for the officers.

“The officers take to heart that it is their trail, it is their town and they want to see the citizens and the community be as safe as they can be,” Whisman said.

Whisman says he hasn’t figured it out yet, but there will be a prize for the winning team.

