2017 Hidden History photo contest winter exhibit in Logan

GLEN JEAN, WV (NEWS RELEASE) — The rich heritage of southern West Virginia is celebrated through the winning photographs in the 2017 Hidden History Photo Contest exhibit. These history-based photographs taken by West Virginia photographers are currently on display at the Country Roads Visitor Center in Logan, West Virginia. First displayed at Tamarack in September as part of the annual Hidden History Weekend event, this traveling exhibit will rotate through several area visitor centers. Let these photos inspire you to explore area history.

View this exhibit online at www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/hidden-history-photo-contest.htm. Here are the seasonal exhibit dates for this photo series:

October and November 2017: Country Roads Visitor Center in Logan, West Virginia

December 2017 and January 2018: Bramwell Train Depot in Bramwell, West Virginia

February and March 2018: Canyon Rim Visitor Center of New River Gorge National River in Lansing, West Virginia

Find out more about heritage sites in this area, visit www.nps.gov/neri or www.coalheritage.org. You can also find updates on the New River Gorge National River’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/newrivergorgenps or follow us on Twitter at https://Twitter.com/NewRiverNPS.

Photo caption: Moving Clouds © Arthur Harvey. 2017 Hidden History Photo Contest Best in Show – adult (Historic Structure – color).

