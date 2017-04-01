2017 WV Toughman Contest – Day 1

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The 2017 Southern West Virginia Toughman Contest began Friday night at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Up to $12,000 in prizes will be awarded, with contestants competing for lightweight, middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight division titles for both men and women.

The action continues Saturday along with three professional fights – Dell Long (Artie) vs. Shawn Lafferty (Glen Rogers); Shawn Laughery (Oak Hill) vs. Mike Wilmer (Huntington); and Tyler Robinson (Beckley) vs. Tyler White (Mt. Hope).

