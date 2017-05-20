2017 State Track Meet – Day One Recap

WOAY – The 2017 state track meet began Friday in Charleston, with several events crowning champions while others held preliminaries.
Three state champions from Friday’s action come from Southern West Virginia. Madison Frame of Richwood won the Girls A 3200 meter race, with teammate Caitlin Cowell finishing fifth. Woodrow Wilson’s Chris Barbera won the same race in Boys AAA, and was part of the Flying Eagles’ team that won the Boys AAA 4×800 meter relay race. Woodrow Wilson is second in the Boys AAA team standings, trailing Hedgesville.
Additional area student-athletes who placed (finished in the top six) in events are listed below. The championships continue Saturday at 9 AM in Charleston.
Girls A Discus – Kinzy Martin (Summers County), 3rd
Girls A 4×800 Meter Relay – Richwood, 4th
Girls AA 4×800 Meter Relay – Nicholas County, 6th
Girls AAA High Jump – Mikah Alleyne (Woodrow Wilson), 2nd
Boys A Long Jump – Jacob McBride (Summers County), 4th
Boys AA Long Jump – Markus Guy (Independence), 2nd
Boys AA Shuttle Hurdles Relay – Nicholas County, 5th
Boys AA 3200 Meter Race – Jackson Reed (Nicholas County), 6th
Boys AAA Shuttle Hurdles Relay – Woodrow Wilson, 4th; Greenbrier East, 6th