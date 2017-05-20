2017 State Track Meet – Day One Recap

WOAY – The 2017 state track meet began Friday in Charleston, with several events crowning champions while others held preliminaries.

Three state champions from Friday’s action come from Southern West Virginia. Madison Frame of Richwood won the Girls A 3200 meter race, with teammate Caitlin Cowell finishing fifth. Woodrow Wilson’s Chris Barbera won the same race in Boys AAA, and was part of the Flying Eagles’ team that won the Boys AAA 4×800 meter relay race. Woodrow Wilson is second in the Boys AAA team standings, trailing Hedgesville.

Additional area student-athletes who placed (finished in the top six) in events are listed below. The championships continue Saturday at 9 AM in Charleston.

Girls A Discus – Kinzy Martin (Summers County), 3rd

Girls A 4×800 Meter Relay – Richwood, 4th

Girls AA 4×800 Meter Relay – Nicholas County, 6th

Girls AAA High Jump – Mikah Alleyne (Woodrow Wilson), 2nd

Boys A Long Jump – Jacob McBride (Summers County), 4th

Boys AA Long Jump – Markus Guy (Independence), 2nd

Boys AA Shuttle Hurdles Relay – Nicholas County, 5th

Boys AA 3200 Meter Race – Jackson Reed (Nicholas County), 6th

Boys AAA Shuttle Hurdles Relay – Woodrow Wilson, 4th; Greenbrier East, 6th

Related

Comments

comments