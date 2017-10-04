2017 State Golf Tournament – Day One

WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Matt DigbyBy Oct 03, 2017, 23:46 pm

WOAY – Wyoming East leads the Class AA team standings after the first round of the state golf tournament at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.

The Warriors were led in part by Patrick Smith, whose first-round 76 tied the second-lowest round of the day. Teammate Michael Growe shot a first-round 77.

Westside is currently third in the team standings, 21 shots behind the Warriors and nine shots behind second-place Bridgeport. Dawson Browning had the Renegades’ lowest round with 80.

Summers County is sixth in Class A, led by Jamison Hamm’s 88, while Woodrow Wilson is eighth in Class AAA, led by Jackson Hill’s 79. The second and final round is Wednesday.

