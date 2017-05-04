2017 North-South Football Rosters Announced

WOAY – The rosters for the 2017 North-South Football Classic were announced Thursday, with seven student-athletes from Southern West Virginia selected to play for the South Cardinals. There will also be a Southern West Virginia presence on the coaching staff, as Wes Eddy (Princeton) and David Moneypenny (Fayetteville) will be assistants to Mingo Central’s Yogi Kinder. The 2017 classic is scheduled for June 17 in Charleston. Area players taking part are:
OL/DL Joel Cannady (Wyoming East)
QB/DB Cody Fuller (Bluefield)
WR/DB Joseph “JoJo” Hayes (Mount View)
QB/LB Tate Mayes (Nicholas County)
WR/DB Carter Sebert-Sweeney (Nicholas County)
RB/LB Tripp Shiflet (James Monroe)
WR/LB Zach Standifur (Princeton)