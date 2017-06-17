WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
2017 North-South Football Classic

Matt DigbyBy Jun 17, 2017, 23:45 pm

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – High school football took center stage in Kanawha County Saturday, with the 2017 North-South Football Classic providing one last high school matchup for graduated seniors.

Nine players on the South Cardinals roster came from Southern West Virginia, with many of those nine making their presence known on the gridiron throughout the evening.

The Cardinals’ only touchdown came from two area student-athletes, as Nicholas County’s Carter Sebert-Sweeney caught a pass from Bluefield’s Cody Fuller to bring South withing three, 10-7.

However, the North Bears made more plays in the second half of a defensive contest, winning 10-7. It’s their second straight win in the Football Classic.

