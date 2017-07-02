2017 Greenbrier Classic Preview – Hole #17

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – As a par 5, the 17th hole of the Old White TPC presents a long setup for the pros, measuring more than 600 yards from the back tee.

Golfers will be looking for a birdie as long as they don’t get careless. Howard’s Creek runs along the fairway on the right side, and presents problems if tee shots find that area.

One of the major changes sees the installation of more rough behind the green. In the past, there had a fairway drop-off, forcing golfers who found that area to make a decision to putt uphill or chip. Balls that flew the green ran the risk of rolling off that fairway into the cart path or the grandstands.

WOAY’s hole previews finish Sunday with a look at the 18th hole.

