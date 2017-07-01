2017 Greenbrier Classic Preview – Hole #12

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – Whether golfers begin their Greenbrier Classic rounds on the first or tenth holes, Hole #12 will be the first par 5 they face on the Old White TPC.

As is the case with almost any par 5, the goal will be birdie, with par likely being viewed as a missed opportunity, especially on Sunday.

Greenbrier Associate Director of Golf says there have been significant changes to the green, notably the removal of the false front that gave the impression of a lower tier. However, the creek nearby remains and will need to be taken into account by those who choose to lay up on their second shot.

Hole previews will continue this weekend, as examine the 17th hole on Saturday and the 18th hole on Sunday.

Related

Comments

comments