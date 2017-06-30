2017 Greenbrier Classic Preview – Hole #10

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier Associate Director of Golf Jamie Hamilton believes the 10th hole on the Old White TPC is a great chance for birdies, right before golfers enter a tough stretch of holes on the back nine.

The two bunkers that give the hole its “Principal’s Nose” nickname are strategically placed in the middle of the fairway, and block a player’s view of the green if the tee shot is straight. It was designed to create that obstacle, as opposed to being just a visual feature.

Pros will begin their rounds from the 10th on Thursday or Friday, so the mentality of a birdie start will come into play, especially with 11th and 13th holes objectively more challenging.

On Friday, we examine the par-5 12th hole, one of only two on the Old White TPC.

