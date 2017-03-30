2017 Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine & Youth Museum Season

Leslie Gray Baker, director of operations for the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and the Youth Museum has announced the 2017 season opening.

Baker says they are excited to kick off the 55th season! Listed on many travel websites as a destination not to be missed, the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine hosts about 48,000 visitors a year.

The exhibition coal mine and the youth museum are located in the New River Park. Hours are

10:00 am – 6:00 pm daily. For more information on rates and tours visit beckley.org

or call 304-256- 1747.

