WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch Featured 2017 Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine & Youth Museum Season
FeaturedLocal News

2017 Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine & Youth Museum Season

Katherine ErnstBy Mar 30, 2017, 11:43 am

1
0

Leslie Gray Baker, director of operations for the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and the Youth Museum has announced the 2017 season opening.

Baker says they are excited to kick off the 55th season! Listed on many travel websites as a destination not to be missed, the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine hosts about 48,000 visitors a year.

The exhibition coal mine and the youth museum are located in the New River Park. Hours are
10:00 am – 6:00 pm daily. For more information on rates and tours visit beckley.org
or call 304-256- 1747.

Comments

comments

Katherine Ernst

She went on to attend Salisbury University, graduating with a B.A degree in Media Production. She has worked for NHL Network, Tupelo Honey Raycom: New York Giants, NFL Films, HLN, What Matters Most & Ocean Happening. Read More

Related articles

National Park Service Offers Workshop

Senate Votes Against Repeal of Helmet Requirement

Community Forum

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives