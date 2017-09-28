WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch National News 2 in custody after shots fired on North Carolina university
National NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

2 in custody after shots fired on North Carolina university

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 27, 2017, 20:38 pm

0
0
Advertisement

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) – Authorities at a North Carolina university say shots were fired on the campus, and officers have taken two suspects into custody.

A spokesman for Gardner-Webb University said there were no injuries reported in Wednesday’s incident.

Spokesman Noel Manning said authorities are looking for another person of interest. Manning said the shooting occurred on the back of the campus in the apartment section, but he could provide no additional details.

The school published on its Twitter account that the scene of the shooting is secure. Students had been ordered to shelter in place as the situation unfolded.

Gardner-Webb is affiliated with the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina. Its 225-acre (.09 square kilometers) campus is located 52 miles (83 kilometers) west of Charlotte.

Comments

comments

Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives