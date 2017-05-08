2 Dead in I-77 Accident; Interstate Reopened

The West Virginia State Police reports two people have died in an accident on Interstate 77 Southbound this evening.

According to Turnpike Police, a Toyota Corolla traveling North crossed the median and struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee on the driver side that was traveling South.

Both drivers died as a result of the accident.

Southbound lanes of Interstate 77 near Mabscott reopened at about 8:20 p.m. on Monday.

It’s unclear what caused the accident and the names of the victims have not yet been released.

