2 Arrested In Greenbrier County For Drug Charges & Illegal Hunting

QUINWOOD– On Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at approximately 3:18 am, Deputy J.F. Kelley, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, and Patrolman J. L. Stevens, of the Quinwood Police Department, were engaged in a traffic stop in the Quinwood area of Greenbrier County. Officers were investigating a simple traffic infraction and possible DNR violation which initiated the stop.

Upon further investigation, multiple controlled substances were located inside the vehicle. Nicolas J. Sebert, age 28 from Mount Nebo WV, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Another occupant, Christopher L. Sigman, age 22 from Summersville WV, was also arrested and charged with conspiracy. Both were arraigned before a Greenbrier County Magistrate on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.

The investigation is ongoing and other charges may be forthcoming. The investigators are also being assisted by officers from the WV Division of Natural Resources.

