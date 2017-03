Officials in Huntington say the city has hired what is believed to be the very first female fire chief in West Virginia.

Media outlets report the city council approved Jan Rader’s appointment on Monday.

Rader is a 22-year veteran of the department. She was promoted to deputy fire chief in 2015 and became interim fire chief back in December.

Huntington mayor Steve Williams calls her appointment historic. Rader says she’s “overwhelmed and humbled” by the support she’s received.

