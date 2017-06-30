18-year-old woman charged in death of 7-month-old son; Autopsy reports anti-depressant in system

West Virginia State Police said a young woman has been charged in the death of her 7-month-old son.

The Dominion Post reported that Julie Elizabeth Porreca was arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on Wednesday with bail set at $15,000. State Police said Porreca was charged days before her 19th birthday with felony child neglect resulting in injury or death.

Her criminal complaint said police responded at a home for a reported baby in cardiac arrest, and that the victim died the same day he was hospitalized. Porreca told police she gave him children’s fever medication, but an autopsy revealed an adult antidepressant in his system.

A medical examiner determined the risk of death was created by a relationship that included medication and a pneumonia.

It’s unclear if Porreca has an attorney.

