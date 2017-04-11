WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch State More than 100 animals seized in Putnam County
StateTop Stories

More than 100 animals seized in Putnam County

Scott PickeyBy Apr 11, 2017, 16:30 pm

125
0

CONFIDENCE, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — Humane officials said more than 100 animals were seized Tuesday at a farm in Putnam County.

The animals seized at A&A Farms included horses, dogs, rabbits, goats, cats, dogs and a peacock, humane officials said. The property is located off Route 34 in the Confidence area.

No charges have been filed, but the case is still under investigation.

Officials from the Putnam Humane Society responded and were assisted by the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association. A Putnam County deputy also was at the scene.

Several dead animals, two rabbits and a chicken, were discovered.

Comments

comments

Previous PostWV Public Broadcasting tries to plan during uneasy times
Scott Pickey

Related articles

Animals Rescued From A&A Farms

Manchin schedules Town Hall meetings in Parkersburg, Hinton

Manufacturer: ‘Illegal’ ordinance targets chemical spill

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives