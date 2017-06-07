10 Arrested In Drug Ring; Search Continues For 3 More

The public has stepped up and law enforcement officers have responded, after ten people were arrested on alleged drug trafficking offenses. Officials say there are still three more people out there. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley told us, “My deputies are working night and day, working their butts off to try and get a handle on this drug problem that we have in Fayette county. It’s an epidemic, we know it’s bad but we’re working on it.”

Sheriff Mike Fridley says this drug epidemic all leads back to two drugs they have continued to see throughout the county. Sheriff Fridley said, “Right now in this county, our meth and heroin problem is awful. It use to be the pills, pills are still there, marijuana, it’s an illegal drug too. But, we’ve seen a lot of meth and heroin use and also we are seeing heroin overdoses and that’s scary too.”

And Sheriff Fridley says he wants Fayette county to know this, “It’s not just the Fayette County Sheriffs Department, yes these are the buys that my guys are doing. But, the West Virginia State Police are working on it hard, their part of the drug task force, Oak Hill police department, they are part of the drug task force in our area in Fayette county. They are working hard with it, Chief Whisman and I talk a lot. We deal with the first Sergeant and stuff with the state police, it’s combined effort” he added.

The Fayette county sheriffs office says that combine effort includes the public as well. They encourage everyone to call the sheriffs office, send a tip through their Facebook page or contact West Virginia crime stoppers who is also giving out rewards to citizens.

List Of Ten Individuals Who Have Been Arrested:

1. Billy Dale Jackson, Jr., of Gauley Bridge, WV, charged with 2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $35,000.00.

2. Trey Lamar Dixon of the Pine Knoll Apartments in Oak Hill, charged with two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, was arrested by Officer Ty Hogan of the Oak Hill Police Department. Bond was set at $35,000.00.

3. Timothy Shane Cavalier of Smithers, WV was charged with two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He remains incarcerated in the Southern Regional Jail due to his arrest on previous charges.

4. Patrick W. Settle of Fayetteville was charged with two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He was released on a $25,000.00 bond.

5. Danielle Humphrey of Rainelle, WV was charged with a single count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance. When she was arrested by Deputy R.V. Neal, II. of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, June 1, 2017, Deputy Neal also arrested her boyfriend, Robert Lemaster, who was concealing himself in the residence. Lemaster was wanted for misdemeanor Domestic Battery charges and for a bond revocation on a previous charge of domestic battery.

6. Sara Pennington of Minden was arrested and charged with five counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

7. Aaron Daniel Fortner of Hilltop was arrested and charged with two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

8. Paul Anthony Petry of Montgomery- two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

9. Brandon Shane Comer of Oak Hill- one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

10. Christian A. Isaacs of Hico, WV- one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Officers are still attempting to locate THREE other individuals wanted in connection with drug offenses arising from these investigations. The three that are still wanted are:

1. Nicholas Luane Coping of Montgomery, WV- one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

2. Trisha Mae Hancock of Pine Knoll Apartments in Oak Hill- three counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

3. Jessica Dawn Ennis of Meadow Bridge- one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

