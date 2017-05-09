​ A Walk-A-Thon Was Held Tuesday Morning In Beckley

In honor of Older Americans month, the Raleigh County Commission On Aging hosted a walk-a-thon at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia in Beckley. The Administration for Community Living designed this years theme, Age Out Loud, to give aging a new light and let older adults speak out.

Shonna Jackson, Activities Coordinator at Raleigh Co. Commission On Aging, said “For our walk-a-thon we are doing this in inference to keep seniors involved in fitness and staying healthy, showing the world we are still here living our lives the way we want to.”

There will be many more programs this month promoting fitness and staying healthy for the seniors in our community.

-Frank Notarbartolo

