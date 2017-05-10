​ Rhododendron Festival Kicks Off

The City of Beckley will kick off the Rhododendron Festival this Saturday, May 13th.

The festival starts with Sweet Treats on Saturday and takes place on the Beckley Intermodal Gateway. It will benefit United Way, and the dessert-tasting is from 11:30am till 2:30pm. Around 20 vendors will be at the event. There will even be live music provided by Raleigh County Schools Day of Arts.

Jill Moorefield, Events Coordinator said, “Well we have the rhododendron festival kicking off with Sweet Treats on Saturday, it’s a little dessert festival that we have and we tie it in with Raleigh County Schools Day of the Arts. We have seven different school groups that will be performing and also this year we are teaming up with Southern West Virginia preparedness partnership group. They will have their emergency preparedness fair at the same time.”

You are welcome to visit Grandview and enjoy the great rhododendron blooms during the month of May. There will be a guided tour of the park on Saturday, May 21st. For more information visit beckley.org.

